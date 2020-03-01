Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Willard "Skip" Coolbaugh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley Willard "Skip" Coolbaugh, 75, of Citrus Springs, Florida, passed from this earthly plane on February 21, 2020 in Panama City, Florida. Skip was doing what he loved best, riding his motorcycle, and was hit by a car that ran a red light. He was in Panama City getting the first service on his new 2020 Indian Challenger and was happily heading home when the accident occurred.

Skip was known by many in Citrus and surrounding counties and Annapolis, Maryland where he spent his pre-retirement years managing Herb Gordon Auto World for his esteemed mentor, Herb Gordon. Skip was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Citrus Springs. He was a friend to all and was determined to spread happiness wherever he went. Skip never met a stranger and extended his hand to help countless people. Most became life-long friends. He had a lifetime interest in all types of cars and motorcycles and spent many volunteer hours leading motorcycle groups and organizing functions for other riders. He was a founding member of Nature Coast Riders and was proud to ride with The Patriot Guard He loved a long road trip, logging countless miles on road trips alone and with his fearless buddies. He would often say he had no need to travel to other countries when there was so much to see in America. He was the guy who would cheerfully detour to see "The Largest Ball of String"! Skip was at peace and happiest when riding.

Skip was born to Stanley Willard Coolbaugh and Eugenia Lucille Skolinsky on December 15, 1944 in Franklin, New Jersey. He leaves behind his partner, Pam Rox, who shared his life and love since 2017. He is survived by two beloved daughters and sons-in-law, Anne and Rob Yenche of Thousand Oaks, California and Stacy and Mick Brown of Delray Beach, Florida. He had six grandchildren, Alex, Mia, Ava, Gracie and Jane of California and Rowen of Delray Beach, Florida. He was blessed with one great granddaughter, Mila. He was a faithful partner, loving son, father and brother and the best friend ever. His sister, Barbara Ryan of Stephens City, held a special place in Skip's heart.

Mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1401 W Country Club Blvd., Citrus Springs, Florida on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1 PM. Nature Coast Riders will be sponsoring a memorial celebration of his life at Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Dunnellon, FL. on March 18 from 6-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your chosen charity.

May God bless and keep you always. May your wishes all come true. May you always do for others and let others do for you. May you build a ladder to the stars and climb on every rung and may you stay forever young.

Stanley Willard "Skip" Coolbaugh, 75, of Citrus Springs, Florida, passed from this earthly plane on February 21, 2020 in Panama City, Florida. Skip was doing what he loved best, riding his motorcycle, and was hit by a car that ran a red light. He was in Panama City getting the first service on his new 2020 Indian Challenger and was happily heading home when the accident occurred.Skip was known by many in Citrus and surrounding counties and Annapolis, Maryland where he spent his pre-retirement years managing Herb Gordon Auto World for his esteemed mentor, Herb Gordon. Skip was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Citrus Springs. He was a friend to all and was determined to spread happiness wherever he went. Skip never met a stranger and extended his hand to help countless people. Most became life-long friends. He had a lifetime interest in all types of cars and motorcycles and spent many volunteer hours leading motorcycle groups and organizing functions for other riders. He was a founding member of Nature Coast Riders and was proud to ride with The Patriot Guard He loved a long road trip, logging countless miles on road trips alone and with his fearless buddies. He would often say he had no need to travel to other countries when there was so much to see in America. He was the guy who would cheerfully detour to see "The Largest Ball of String"! Skip was at peace and happiest when riding.Skip was born to Stanley Willard Coolbaugh and Eugenia Lucille Skolinsky on December 15, 1944 in Franklin, New Jersey. He leaves behind his partner, Pam Rox, who shared his life and love since 2017. He is survived by two beloved daughters and sons-in-law, Anne and Rob Yenche of Thousand Oaks, California and Stacy and Mick Brown of Delray Beach, Florida. He had six grandchildren, Alex, Mia, Ava, Gracie and Jane of California and Rowen of Delray Beach, Florida. He was blessed with one great granddaughter, Mila. He was a faithful partner, loving son, father and brother and the best friend ever. His sister, Barbara Ryan of Stephens City, held a special place in Skip's heart.Mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1401 W Country Club Blvd., Citrus Springs, Florida on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1 PM. Nature Coast Riders will be sponsoring a memorial celebration of his life at Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Dunnellon, FL. on March 18 from 6-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your chosen charity.May God bless and keep you always. May your wishes all come true. May you always do for others and let others do for you. May you build a ladder to the stars and climb on every rung and may you stay forever young. Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close