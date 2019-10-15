Staff Sergeant Thomas James Ornoski, 38, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at his residence in Maysville, North Carolina. Tom was born in Pensacola, FL on April 14, 1981 to his loving parents, David and Levina Ornoski and later moved to Citrus County.
Tom joined the US Marine Corps directly out of High School and was a dedicated Marine before having to retire with an honorable medical discharge. Tom was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and was very passionate about baseball even to the point of coaching his oldest son's little league team.
Tom also enjoyed acting, spending time with family and friends and always made time for his boys.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents David and Levina Ornoski, his adoring little sister Jennifer Ornoski, wife Ashley Ornoski and two beautiful boys Kyler and Kamden Ornoski. He was preceded in death by his loving Grandparents Kenneth and Jenny McCarty.
The Celebration of Life ceremony for Tom is scheduled for Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Inverness Church of God, 416 US HWY 41 S, Inverness, FL 34450 at 12:30 p. m. following will be a short burial service at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513 at 2:30 p.m
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019