Victor Herman Worsham, of Crystal River, Florida died on September 7, 2020. He came to Crystal River in 1972 from Redington Beach, Florida. Vic was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on July 4, 1953, to Herman and Sybil (Barton) Wors-ham. Vic was raised on a farm in Tuscaloosa until the family packed up and moved to the beach, but it wasn't until he moved to Crystal River that Vic found home.

Vic was a contractor who built and remodeled many homes in Citrus County. He loved cooking and messing around in his garden. Saturdays, during football season, you could find Vic in front of the tv, drink in hand, rooting for Ala-bama! Most of all, Vic adored his kids and grandkids. He will be greatly missed.

Vic is survived by his son Jason and wife Amy Worsham, daughters Taryn Allen, and Emma Worsham, grandchil-dren Ashleigh Allen and Alex Worsham. Sisters and brothers in law Shirley and Wayne Sugg, Patti and Darrell Eu-banks, and Tracy and Yasu Tamura. There are several nieces and nephews and many special friends he held close and dear to his heart.

Vic was predeceased by his parents and his nephew, Charlie Stoney.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a date to be determined.

Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, FL.



