Dolores M. Widmaier

Dolores Marie Widmaier, 91, passed away on November 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Beck and Arthur Widmaier. Loving mother of Fred Beck and wife (late - Diane) of Harrison, OH and son Alan Beck of Chandler, AZ. Dear grandmother of Kevin (wife -Felicia) Beck of Harrison, OH and Mindy and Andrew of Chandler, AZ. Great grandmother of Mia Beck. Visitation is Monday, November 30, 2020 from 9:00 AM-10:00 AM at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pike, Springdale, Ohio, 45246. Mass of Eternal Rest will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W Sharon Avenue, Glendale, Ohio, 45246. Burial in the Guardian Angels' Cemetery, Fruit Hill, Ohio. vorhisandryan.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Gabriel Church
Funeral services provided by
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
