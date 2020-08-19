Geraldine "Jere" G. Schadt Evans



Jere Evans died peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at age 85. She was born on December 14, 1934, in Allentown, PA, to the late Warren A. and Mildred Bailey Schadt. Jere was a creative, funny, and talented woman. She and Tom were the life of a party, contributing often off-color comedy to parties and productions with their Turpin Hills and Bonita Beach gangs. A lovely mezzo-soprano, Jere sang in her college a cappella group, the Sonneteers, at Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, NY. Later, she contributed her voice to the choir and musical theatre productions at the Indian Hill Church where she was a member. Jere was interested in music, art, theatre, photography, travel, and investing. After receiving her BSN from Skidmore, she devoted her life to her husband's medical career in Cincinnati and to her family. She leaves behind her husband of 64 years Thomas M. Evans, M.D.; children Megan Evans (James) Daniels, Scott (Trudi) Evans, Bradley (Tess) Evans; grandchildren Emily Daniels (Ryan) Weiss, Thomas Daniels (Marney Steinberg), Katie, Christopher, Tivoli, and Justis Evans, Kara and Daniel Evans; great-grandson Allen Weiss; sister Marilyn Kramer Haugh, brother Warren W. "Bill" (Susan) Schadt, three nieces, and a nephew. No services are planned at this time. It was Jere's wish to leave her body to the Body Donation Program at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. The family expresses their gratitude to the staff at Carriage Court Kenwood for their attention and care for Jere for her last few years. Donations in Jere's memory may be made to Indian Hill Church, 6000 Drake Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243.









