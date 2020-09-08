1/1
Helen Jo Huesman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Jo Huesman

Green Twp. - Helen Jo Huesman, beloved wife of 35 years to Herbert W. Huesman and the late Tom Murphy. Devoted mother of Mike Murphy, Patty (Larry) Seckley, Kathy (Eric) Buhrer, Tom Murphy, Eileen (Dan) Cox, Maureen (Bob) Prows and Peggy Fahey. Loving grandmother of Ken, Lauren, Jessica, Eliza, Jim, Max, Zak, Josh and Kylee. Great grandmother of Grace, Emily, Ben, Liam, Levi and Aurelia. Dear sister of Evelyn (late Frank) Worpenberg and Ed (Shirley) Meldrum and preceded in death by brothers and sisters Joe (Shirley), Lou (Betty), Jack (Betty), Mary Rose, Kathy (Al), Bill (Sandy) and Judy. Helen Jo passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 89. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St.Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave. on Friday (Sept. 11) at 10:30am In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frederick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved