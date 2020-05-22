Helen M. Mahsling
Helen M. Mahsling, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She is survived by 7 loving nieces Teresa (Scott), Linda (Jim), Lois (the late Jim), Mary (Denny), Susan (Joe), Diane (Mike), Kate (Mark), 19 great nieces and nephews and 18 great-great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her beloved parents Ben and Anna (Hangbers) Mahsling and 7 cherished siblings; Sr. Gertrude, George, Leo (Teresa), Frances, Anna May, Mary and Rita. Employed as Secretary Bookkeeper for 36 years at David Hirschberg Company. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Cottingham Retirement Community where she was a resident for 13 years. Private family services with Interment at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Reading, OH. Memorial Mass to take place at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.