Howard E. Everhart
Cincinnati - Howard Edward Everhart, born in Cincinnati, OH on Oct. 15, 1922, died in Fishers, IN on Dec. 1, 2020 at the age of 98. Preceded in death by parents Howard Melvin Everhart and Theresa Marie (Jones) Everhart, wives Helen (Smith) Everhart in 1991, Louise Everhart in 2010, and Rose (Spaeth) Everhart in 2018, and son Thomas Edward in 2009. Howard is survived by son John Howard, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. After graduating from Withrow High School, Howard went on to serve as Electricians mate for the US Navy on the USS Oakland during WWII. He was a self-employed business man, and worked in service station installation & maintenance with Gulf Oil in Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky. Howard loved to travel throughout the U.S. including Hawaii & Alaska, as well as Canada, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, and France; he also enjoyed bowling, golf, and playing cards. Loved by all for his friendliness, cheerfulness, & humor. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com