Jeffrey Bruggeman
Following a tenacious battle against heart disease, Jeffrey Mark Bruggeman died on August 14, 2020. Jeff, born on July 11, 1943, was the only child of J. Kenneth and Jeanne (nee Heineke) Carroll. Ken, a B-24 bombardier, was killed the next year during action in the South Pacific theatre. After Jeanne married John ("Jack") C. Bruggeman, an Army veteran, Jack adopted Jeff. Although born in Cincinnati, Jeff was raised in Dayton, with frequent trips to his grandparents' farm in Hillsboro. Jeff graduated from the University of Cincinnati and received his master's degree in Engineering from Northwestern University. Jeff worked for more than 40 years in the mass transit industry as a highly respected travel forecaster. He developed forecasts for major transit systems around the world and helped shape many of the procedures and tools that continue to be used today. Those lucky to work directly with Jeff recall his direct style, quick wit, and hearty laugh. Everyone who knew him well instantly recalls at least one favorite "Jeffy story." Jeff's devotion to his work and clients was extraordinary. Multiple times modeling problems discovered on Friday afternoons were (magically) solved Monday morning because Jeff worked over the weekend to fix them. During work trips, he made it a point to "know the corridor." Jeff stayed and dined in locations that would be directly impacted by the transit project on which he was working so he could experience the rush-hour traffic each morning. Jeff's mentorship of junior staff is well-known: several of today's forecasters benefited from Jeff's guidance as their first manager. Jeff spent most of his career working for the company that would become KPMG Peat Marwick. He stayed with the closely-knit modeling group when it was purchased by AECOM, and retired from AECOM in July 2010. After retiring, Jeff moved from his longtime home in Springfield, Virginia, to Cincinnati to spend more time with his family. In his private life Jeff generously donated to a wide variety of charitable causes -- for his heart was as large as his laugh. Jeff enjoyed a variety of hobbies. He spent untold hours crafting a prolific output of needlework designs, beginning with detailed maps and scenery in cross stitch. In recent years Jeff fashioned three dimensional objects, including buildings, vehicles, and animals such as Noah's Ark, a circus big top, barnyards, trains, antique autos, and houses of all descriptions, even haunted ones. An avid stamp collector since childhood, Jeff assembled an international collection that complemented his lifelong fascination with all kinds of maps. Jeff also collected coins beginning when he made change as part of his boyhood newspaper route. Jeff is survived by his mother, Jeanne, and his sister Linda Bruggeman (Thomas Zeno). Burial at Rest Haven will follow a private ceremony. Memorials and expressions of sympathy may be posted at https://www.hodappfuneralhome.com/obituaries
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road http://www.animalfriendshs.org
or WCET https://www.cetconnect.org
.