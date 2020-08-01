Jeri Hale



Amelia - Betha "Jeri" Hale was born January 26, 1944, in Lebanon Ohio she passed away July 30, 2020, at the age of 76. Jeri was preceded in death by her husband Jerry R. Hale Sr. on July 04, 2020. Jeri is survived by her children Jerry " Rick" (Connie) Hale Jr., Nicki Johnson, Mark ( Diane) Hale Sr., Christopher (Melora) Hale Sr., Grandmother of Joel Hale, Kevin Johnson, Kristen Duffy, Mark Hale Jr., Matthew Hale, Wesley Teel, Christopher Hale II, Caleb Hale, and Cade Hale, also 8 Great Grandchildren. Jeri was a homemaker, a resident of Amelia Ohio, and a long time member of Amelia Baptist Church. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 6, 2020, at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W Main Street, Amelia. Burial Pierce Township Cemetery.Memorials may be made to A Better Approach to Memory Care, 1176 Kash Drive, Milford Ohio 45150.









