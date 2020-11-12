Lois A. Otte (nee Auberger)
Green Twp. - Lois A. Otte (nee Auberger). Beloved wife of the late Raymond W. Otte for 62 years. Devoted mother of Kathy (Mark) Nease, Mark (Sherry) Otte, Bruce (Kim) Otte, Debbie (John) Schilling, and Chris (Jenny) Otte. Cherished grandmother of Eric (Tiffany) Nease, Samuel Otte, Sarah Otte, Benjamin Otte, Hannah Otte, Elizabeth Otte, James (Rachel) Otte, Kelly (Andy) Isaacs, Andrew (Camille) Otte, Lindsey Schilling, Nina Schilling, Aaron (Julie) Schilling, Christina (Dean) Baggett, Rachel Otte, and Jake Otte. Loving great-grandmother of Samuel Nease, Sadie Nease, Evelyn Otte, Allison Otte, Levi Otte, Madison Isaacs, Noah Isaacs, Riley Isaacs, Daniel Otte, Esther Schilling, Glory Schilling, Ari Judah Schilling, and Yoel Schilling. Dear sister of Don Auberger. Dear sister-in-law of Irma Lewis and Mae (Bob) Gilkey. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Lois entered into Eternal Life on November 10, 2020 at the age of 86 years. She was an active member of White Oak Christian Church and the Homebuilders Class. Lois was a committed Christian, a mighty prayer warrior, a faithful friend, and a humble servant. The joy of the Lord was her strength and she loved to laugh. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16th from 11 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12 PM at White Oak Christian Church, 3675 Blue Rock Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242 or to New Hope Pregnancy Center, 228 Thomas More Pkwy., Crestview Hills, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.