Norma H. Hanekamp
Norma H. Hanekamp (nee Michael), loving wife of the late John W. Hanekamp. Beloved mother of Ruth Ann (Kevin) Hein and John M. (Carla) Hanekamp. Dear grandmother of Matthew, Jennifer, Rebecca, and Eric Hein. Great-Grandmother to Aubree Cunningham, Grace Pelfrey and Bentley Crosby. Sister of Ronald (Trisha) Michael, Raymond (Colleen) Michael, Joseph (Alma) Michael and the late Lawrence and Frances Kay Michael. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Age 89. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26th from 8:00 - 9:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at St. Jude Church 5924 Bridgetown Road (45248). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Glenmary Home Missioners 4119 Glenmary Trace, Fairfield, OH 45246. www.mrfh.com