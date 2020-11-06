Ann Plemmons Ramsey
Weaverville - Ann Plemmons Ramsey of Weaverville, age 81, passed away on November 4, 2020 after a long illness.
Mrs. Ramsey's lifelong career and passion was teaching. Having graduated from Warren Wilson College and Tennessee Technical College, she served 32 years in public secondary schools teaching business classes. She touched the lives of thousands of North Buncombe students through her high expectations, excellent teaching, and her exemplary character.
Mrs. Ramsey was a lifelong Christian, and served in many capacities at First Baptist Church Weaverville, including teaching Sunday School, various committee leadership roles, and as one of the first women deacons. Ann was especially gifted at Deacon Family Ministry. This ministry, done in partnership with her husband, Donnie, focused on care for families in times of joy, illness or sorrow. She had a hallmark ministry tool - her exquisite homemade fudge! The legendary confection, shared with love, as a tangible expression of the sweet peace and fellowship of Christ.
Mrs. Ramsey was predeceased by her parents, Bryan and Nellda Lusk Plemmons; first husband, Frank Cantrell; brothers, Gerald and Eugene Plemmons; and sisters, Pauline Fowler and Betty Edwards.
She is survived by her beloved husband and partner of 49 years, Donnie Ramsey; a brother, Newton Plemmons of Weaverville; and three generations of Plemmons and Ramsey nieces and nephews.
A Christian service to celebrate the life of Ann Ramsey will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in First Baptist Church of Weaverville, 63 N. Main Street, Weaverville. Reverend Dr. Stuart Lamkin and Reverend Dr. James McCoy will officiate. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, 901 Aiken Road, Asheville, NC.
Per the NC Governor, masks are required in all public buildings.
The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville, where the body will remain until placed in the church one hour prior to the services.
The family extends special thanks and deep appreciation to faithful caregivers, Sandy Smith and Mollie Silver, and to the Care Partners Hospice nursing team, Mandy McMahan and Angi White, RN.
Memorial gifts in memory of Mrs. Ramsey may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(Mountain Jammers Team). https://mountainjammers.weebly.com/in-memory.html
.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Ramsey's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
.