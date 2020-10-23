1/1
Carroll Bryson
Carroll Bryson

Waynesville - After 96 years of a life well lived, Carroll Bryson passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Haywood Lodge and Retirement Center.

Carroll was preceded in death by his parents TC and Lois Ensley Bryson; his wife of 55 years - Mabel Bryson, daughter - Anna Bryson Sauer, sister - Mary Cecil Patterson, and brother - Buddy Bryson.

He is survived by his son, Gene Bryson and his wife, Judy Eaton Bryson, of Hickory; four grandchildren, Amy Helmick (Rick), Andy Triplett (Dhiannon), Thad and Meredith Bryson; two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Megan Helmick and close friends Anna Pierce and Sherry Hannah Shannon.

A native of Jackson County, Carroll spent his days surrounded by the beauty of the Smoky Mountains until he enlisted in the Navy, proudly serving our country during WWII where he was stationed in North Africa.

Returning to his favorite state of North Carolina, Carroll began his career as a Tom's Distributor in Rutherford County where, for 42 years he served the nearby counties with snack foods, golf tips and the best customer service ever. Carroll knew people wherever he went and had the ability to make everyone feel like the most special person in the world.

After selling his business to officially retire, Carroll and Mabel moved to Waynesville, NC in 1990 where he put his love and talent for golf to good use working as a Starter at the Waynesville Country Club. For 26 years, Carroll enthusiastically welcomed golfers to the course, impressing the players so much that they continually asked for him upon their return.

Carroll continued to serve his community as a Class President of Faith Sunday School at the First United Methodist Church where he was a proud member.

On his off days Carroll could be found seated in front of his television cheering on his favorite Atlanta Braves or watching anything related to golf. He found great joy in being with friends and family sharing some of his favorite local spots - like Joey's Pancake House for extra, extra, extra crispy bacon, chili from Bogart's, or a trip to Mast General Store on Main Street. He leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love and hands down the best recipes for orange julius and pimento cheese.

A private family burial will be held at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Waynesville, P.O. Box 838, Waynesville, NC 28786.

The care of Mr. Bryson has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
