Celeste Potter Burroughs
Hendersonville - Celeste Potter Burroughs, 75, of Hendersonville, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Universal Health Care of Fletcher.
Born in Bennettsville, SC to the late Robert and Valerie Odom Potter she worked as a bank teller and was a loving mother.
Survivors include her son, Ryan Burroughs of Leicester; her daughter, Lesley (Mark) Roberts of South Port, NC; four grandchildren, Rylan and Chanley Burroughs and Brayden and Emma Sparks; and her cousin Robert Owens and his son, Terry.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com
