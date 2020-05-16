|
Christa Brigman Freeman
Centerville OH - Freeman, Christa Brigman, age 88, of Centerville OH, peacefully passed away on May 8, 2020. Christa was born on August 25, 1931 and raised, where beauty dwells, in Asheville, NC. She graduated from Weaverville High School and received her BA from Warren Wilson College.
In 1951, Christa married the love of her life, Oliver I. Freeman and they created a joyous life together. Devoted to one another for fifty years, they raised five children and Christa happily assumed the role of a corporate wife supporting Oliver's career.
All who knew Christa will remember her warm ready smile and vivacious personality. She was generous with her love and holding on to her Southern roots, a gracious host and cook. Christa was a gifted designer, seamstress, knitter and mastered the art of smocking. She was a proud and active member of PEO, Dayton Garden Club and the Presbyterian Church where she taught children's Sunday school for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Oliver Ira Freeman, son Louis Carter Freeman and parents Clarence and Christine Brigman. Christa is survived by Rene Beck (James), William Freeman (Vivien Hoke), Robert Freeman and Virginia Eissler (Tim) and her grandchildren, Jonathan and Olivia Beck and Willow Freeman. A memorial service celebrating Christa's life and legacy will be held at a later date due to current gathering restrictions. The family extends our sincere appreciation to the caring staff at Graceworks, Bethany Village and .
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Sugarcreek Presbyterian Church or the organization of your choice. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020