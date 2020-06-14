Dell W. Hawkins
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dell W. Hawkins

Leicester - Dell Wilson Hawkins, 88, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Mission Hospital.

Mrs. Hawkins was born October 26, 1931, in Swain County to the late Oscar and Lassie Gasaway Wilson. She was married to the late Billy Cleodas Hawkins and was also preceded in death by siblings, Bethel Godfrey, Grace Rogers and Jewel, Reno, Dean, Gene, Charles and Arthur Wilson.

Mrs. Hawkins retired from the Commercial Accounts Dept. of Wachovia Bank. She was an avid reader and was a long time member of Newfound Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Dianne James (William); sons, Daryl Hawkins (Diane) and Brent Hawkins (Paulette), and a grandson, Paul Hawkins.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with private burial to follow at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The Rev. Bradley Johnson will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved