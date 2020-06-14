Dell W. Hawkins
Leicester - Dell Wilson Hawkins, 88, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Mission Hospital.
Mrs. Hawkins was born October 26, 1931, in Swain County to the late Oscar and Lassie Gasaway Wilson. She was married to the late Billy Cleodas Hawkins and was also preceded in death by siblings, Bethel Godfrey, Grace Rogers and Jewel, Reno, Dean, Gene, Charles and Arthur Wilson.
Mrs. Hawkins retired from the Commercial Accounts Dept. of Wachovia Bank. She was an avid reader and was a long time member of Newfound Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Dianne James (William); sons, Daryl Hawkins (Diane) and Brent Hawkins (Paulette), and a grandson, Paul Hawkins.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with private burial to follow at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The Rev. Bradley Johnson will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.