Jo Ann Gaddy Black
Jo Ann Gaddy Black

Asheville - Jo Ann Gaddy Black, 73, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

An Asheville native, Jo Ann was a daughter of the late Troy and Betty Jones Gaddy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Von Junior Black, who passed in 2018.

Mrs. Black loved birdwatching, particularly cardinals and hummingbirds, and spending time with her family and two dogs, Chloe and Zoey. She retired from Square D.

Surviving are her daughters, Linda Black and Sandy Baxter (Rob); son, Gene Black; brother, Tim Gaddy; grandchildren, Hunter, Brandon, Cody, and Cagni; and several other family members.

The graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at New Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Keith Watkins officiating. For those who wish to pay their respects, Mrs. Black will lie in repose from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. Her family will be present with her beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Reposing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
OCT
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
