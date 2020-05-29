Linda Gail Hillary
Linda Gail Hillary

Asheville - Linda Gail Hillary of Asheville, North Carolina, went to be with our God in the early morning of Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was seventy-three.

Linda was born June 24, 1946, to Edna Mae Bauers and Marvin Currie in Black Mountain, North Carolina. She graduated from San Diego High School. Linda loved to go on cruises with her husband of fifty years, Richard Hillary, Jr. She loved the beach, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Linda retired from JLS Paving Enterprises, and was a member of Oakley Baptist Church.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two siblings, Joyce Sparks and Teddy Currie.

Surviving her are her children, Susan Kittel and her husband Dan of Mills River, North Carolina, and Christina Thompson and her husband Rodney of Arden, North Carolina; siblings Martha Cole and her husband Robert of Crossett, Arkansas, and Jake Sparks and his wife Janet of Savannah, Georgia; and by six grandchildren, Cody, Saige, Madison, Zachary, Hunter and Tymber.

A service will be held in Linda's honor on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Oakley Baptist Church (Asheville, North Carolina). Pastor Thomas Pierce will officiate.

Memorials in Linda's name may be made to Oakley Baptist Church.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
