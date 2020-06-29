Martha Ray Gilmer
Martha Ray Gilmer

Asheville - Martha Ray Gilmer, 85, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Marjorie McCune Memorial Center in Black Mountain.

Mrs. Gilmer was born May 16, 1935, in Haywood County to the late Ray and Geneva Harkins Burns. She retired from Memorial Hospital in Hollywood, FL as a supervisor of environmental services.

She is survived by her daughter, Cherie Gomulka; son, Douglas Cauble; grandchildren, Andrew Nolen, Matthew Gomulka, Alexandria Gomulka, Sierra Cauble, Mariah Cauble, Alexandra Cauble and Novah Jackson; great-grandchildren, Madeline Gomulka, Kailee Gomulka and Sawyer Coggins; and siblings, Dorothy Warwick, Linda Briggs, and Sandra Harris.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Groce Funeral Home, 856 Tunnel Road, with Pastor Stacey Harris officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marjorie McCune Center, 101 Lions Way, Black Mountain, NC 28711.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
