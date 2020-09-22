Richard Lee Pegg
Woodfin - Richard Lee Pegg, age 79, of Woodfin, died Monday, September 21, 2020.
Mr. Pegg was born September 4, 1941 in Buncombe County to the late Carroll Creed and Fleeta Hyder Pegg. Richard worked in manufacturing for most of his life and loved gardening. He was a member of Elk Mountain Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Leatha Mae Pegg who died in 2011.
Surviving are his daughter, Eva Brown; sons, David Pegg and wife Vickie, Dennis Pegg and wife Shelley, and Teddy Pegg; sisters, Helen Keene, Sandra Robinson, Elizabeth Harkleroad and Janice King; brothers, Raymond and Carrol Pegg; five grandchildren, Jamie, Salena, Sidney, Cody, and Derek.
His graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, 901 Aiken Road, Asheville. Reverend Wes Henderson will officiate.
Mr. Pegg will be available for viewing 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. The family will not be present.
The family would like to say "Thank you", to the staff of Elderberry Healthcare for all their care and love given to Richard during his stay.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Pegg's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
.