Steven (Steve) Ira Goldstein
Steven (Steve) Ira Goldstein, 77, died November 16, 2020, with his wife, Meridy, by his side in Asheville, North Carolina.
Steve was born January 2, 1943, in New York, to Eugene and Arleene Goldstein.
Steve married Meridy Diamond in 1968 in Asheville, and they enjoyed 52 years together.
He attended the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, receiving his undergraduate degree in 1964 and juris doctorate in 1967. Steve was a commercial real estate attorney at the law firm of Patla, Straus, Robinson, and Moore for over 40 years, retiring in 2013.
For many years, Steve enjoyed baking desserts, especially cheesecakes. And, to help people enjoy his sweet treats and other things in moderation, he wrote and self-published "The No-diet Diet," based on his own successful experiences.
He was an avid crossword puzzle enthusiast, always seeking out the most challenging cryptic crosswords. Steve also loved to read, equally comfortable with a mystery novel or historical works and biographies. He had an affinity for sports cars, having owned a Spyder, Porsche, Jaguar, and Audi TT (although he had to give up the Porsche for a larger sedan when the car seat wouldn't fit in it).
Steve loved sports and tried to never miss watching a UNC basketball game. Despite being a Tar Heel through and through, he begrudgingly cheered for his son's alma mater, N.C. State (except when the two played each other - then he cheered for UNC!). He especially loved March Madness every year, when he was fondly called "The Colonel."
Steve is survived by his wife, Meridy of Asheville; son Andy, daughter-in-law Elise, and grandchildren Colin and Riley of Rockville, MD.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
The family welcomes donations as an expression of sympathy to the American Parkinson Disease Assocation (www.apdaparkinson.org
, 800-223-2732).