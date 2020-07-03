1/1
Thomas Logan "Tom" Chapman
Thomas "Tom" Logan Chapman

Candler - Thomas "Tom" Logan Chapman, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully June 27, 2020 at his residence in Candler, NC.

Born in Durham, NC to the late Loren and Ruth Chapman, he was a proud graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (1971) and an inspirational History teacher at Enka High School (1972-2003).

He is survived by his wife Susan B. Chapman, his sister Sharon Chapman (Bud), brother Paul Chapman (Gail), and brother Max Chapman (Denise). He is also survived by his daughter Amanda Chapman (Matt) and grandson Conan, daughter Jennifer Chapman Nelson (Brian) and grandchildren Quinn and Geneva, and son Benjamin Chapman (Heather) and grandchildren Austin, Alexia, and Axel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the Montmorenci United Methodist Church Food Ministry P.O. Box 610) Candler, NC 28715.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family and the full obituary can be found on their website, www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
