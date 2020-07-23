Vincent "Jimmy" Cinquemani
Asheville - Vincent "Jimmy" Cinquemani, 91, of Plateau Rd., Asheville, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence.
Born in New York City, he came to Asheville with his family in 1972 after retiring from the U.S. Air Force. He worked at the National Climatic Data Center as a meterologist, retiring in 1991. He was the son of the late Antonio and Giovanna Melluzzo Cinquemani. He is survived by his son, Tony, of the home, his partner, Amanda and their dog, Penelope; granddaughter, Molly Herndon of Raleigh. He is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Rose and her dear sister, Josephine. They provided him a total of fifty-five years of happiness. A daughter, Sharon, died all too soon, in 2001. Five brothers and sisters pre-deceased their baby brother, Jimmy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. A private interment will follow at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 102 Andrew Place, Swannanoa, NC, 28778.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com
.