Virgie Easterling
1926 - 2020
Virgie Easterling

Asheville - On July 17, 2020, Virgie Eaddy Easterling of 200 Kimberly Ave. Asheville peacefully passed away at Brooks-Howell Methodist Home. Ms. Easterling was born on September 15, 1926 in Johnsonville, SC. She earned a B.A. in Science Education at Columbia College, a M.ED at the University of South Carolina and a M.S. In Vocational Rehabilitation at East Carolina University. In addition to teaching, she assisted in the design of the Pitt County Gifted and Talented Curriculum and served as Director of the Pitt County Mental Health Association before retiring to Asheville in 1979.

Ms. Easterling was married to Gene Davis Easterling from 1949 until his death in 2003. They met in the chemistry laboratory at Columbia College when the women-only school temporarily admitted returning WWII veterans. Due to Gene's profession in polymer research, they lived and traveled in many locations in the USA and in Europe while collecting antiques to fill their retirement home. Ms. Easterling is survived by her children, Janet Easterling and Cynthia Easterling and her husband Gordon Smith; her grandchildren Sean Easterling, Allan Smith, Janet Smith and her husband Karim Masri; and her sister Lucy Ross.

Private services will be conducted at Greenlawn Cemetery by the Rev Alice Mills, Rector of St Timothy's Episcopal Church in Columbia SC. Memorial Contributions may be made to Brooks-Howell Methodist Home COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Attn: Colleen Owensby at 266 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Morris Funeral & Cremation Care is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.MorrisFamilyCare.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
