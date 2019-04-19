Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard F. Gorski Jr.. View Sign

Bernard F. Gorski Jr., 85, of the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019, at his home.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Bernard F. and Genevieve Mosciejewski Gorski Sr.



Bernie was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, attaining the rank of airman 1st class. He was employed as a machinist by Atlas Chain, Pittston, and last for Luzerne Metal, until his retirement.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, the former Frances A. Stanford, on Feb. 27, 2019; son-in-law, Michael Lazovich, on Jan. 10, 2019; and his sister, Charlotte Olson.



Surviving are his daughters, Sandra Lazovich, Plains Twp.; and Kathy Ridler and her fiancé, Mike Nareski, Larksville; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



Funeral services for Bernie will be held at 10 a.m. in Holy Saturday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Interment with military honors accorded by the U.S. Air Force will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming.



Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104 or by visiting



For information or to leave Bernie's family a message of condolence, please visit





