Jacqueline M. Jones, 88, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Plains Twp.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Epp and Helen Stribaugh Aregood. Jackie was a 1948 graduate of Coughlin High School. She was formerly employed by Woolworth's Department Store, Wilkes-Barre, and later worked at the RCA Corporation, Mountain Top, prior to her retirement.
Jackie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be sadly missed by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman D. Jones, in 1989; and by her daughters, Norma Grigas and Helen Goman.
Surviving are her children, John "Jack" Jones, Plains Twp.; Margaret "Peggy" Budzyn, Wilkes-Barre, with whom she resided; Robert Jones and his wife, Sally, Gettysburg; and Phillip Jones, Scranton; sister, Sara Walsh, Wilkes-Barre; sons-in-law, Joseph Grigas, Wilkes-Barre; and Michael Goman, Plains Twp.; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Wayne Nichol, pastor, will officiate. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Jacqueline's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 10, 2019