Laurie Ann Stoodley, 62, of Hanover Twp., passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, with her loving husband at her side.



She was born in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 21, 1956, the daughter of the late Theodore T. and Meta Springmann Volinski. She was a 1974 graduate of Hanover Area High School and was also a graduate of the Wilkes-Barre Vocational School of Nursing. She was employed as a CNA and later as an LPN for 30 years. Laurie was an excellent nurse and her patients loved her.



Laurie was most proud of her three children and her nine grandchildren. She was eagerly anticipating the birth of her tenth grandchild in November. Gram and Pop's house was the place that the whole family could meet at any time of the day or night. Grandma hosted every holiday,



Sunday brunches, cookouts and pool parties. Coffee at mom's house was the best.



She always put others first. She never hesitated to help any of her grandchildren. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was taken from us much too soon. Life will never be the same without her as her passing has left a hole in all of our hearts. She will be greatly missed.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Mihalchick; and two brothers, Thomas (Vink) and Teddy Volinski; niece, Aubree Volinski.



Surviving are her loving husband of 45 years, Frank Stoodley, at home; sons, Frank Stoodley Jr., Hanover Twp.; Michael Stoodley and his wife, Sara Beth, Kingston; daughter, Jaclyn Mendygral and her husband, Joe, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Stoodley, Amber Stoodley, Matthew Stoodley, Christopher Stoodley, Bailey Stoodley, Abigail Mendygral, Lindsey Mendygral, Joey Mendygral and Emma Stoodley; brother, Mark Volinski; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved golden retriever, Clark.



Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Carol Coleman.



The family would like to thank Dr. Solomon, Dr. Saidman and the entire staff at Medical Oncology and Birchwood Nursing & Rehab Center for their care and compassion during her illness.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary