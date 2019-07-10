Victoria Colarusso of Hanover Twp. passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at St. Luke's Villa, Wilkes-Barre.



Born April 15, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Tillie Talarchek.



Victoria attended Marymount High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed in the area garment industry for over 60 years. She was also employed by the Pennsylvania State Licensing Center Photo Lab, Wilkes-Barre, for 12 years.



She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre, and the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union.



Victoria loved polkas and would dance on the WVIA Polka show. She also enjoyed going to play bingo, the casinos and church bazaars.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, in 1970; brothers, John, Max and Frank Kozatek and Chester Talarchek; and sisters, Judy Mill and Viola Tymitz.



Surviving is her sons, Jeffrey Colarusso and his wife, Karen, Hanover Twp.; and Ralph Colarusso, Ellicott City, Md.; daughter, Donna Royal and her husband, Hank, Cranberry Twp.; 10 grandchildren; and brother, Joseph Talarchek, Spokane, Wash.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming.



Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the Mass Friday in the church.



Victoria's family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke's Villa for their care of Victoria during her stay.



Arrangements were entrusted to Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 10, 2019