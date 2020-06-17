Chiquita "Chic" Lintner
1940 - 2020
Chiquita "Chic" Lintner Chiquita "Chic" Filby Lintner, 79, of Topeka, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home.

She was born December 8, 1940, in Milford, Kansas, the daughter of Earl and Faye (Elziey) Filby. She graduated from Seaman High School and attended Washburn University.

Chic was employed by the Northside Pharmacy for over thirty years where she later retired.

Chic married Dallas Lintner in Topeka, on August 31, 1958.

Survivors include her husband, Dallas Lintner, Daughters, Julie (Gene) Copeland, Nancy (Tim) Turner, Brother, Pete (Cathy) Filby, Sister, Ruth (Lonnie) Hodges, 6 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, and a host of extended family.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Earl Filby, Mother, Faye Filby, and Brother, Hank Filby

A Graveside Service will be at 10:00 am., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Prairie Home Cemetery, NW 35th & Menoken Rd., Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Prairie Home Cemetery
