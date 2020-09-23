1/1
David Elwood Starr
David Elwood Starr, 83, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at The House at Midland Care. David was born February 21, 1937, in Junction City, Kansas. His parents were Elmer Elwood Starr and Mary Margaret Starr. He graduated from Topeka High School, class of 1955. David served in the Navy on the USS Ashtabula.

He married Marilyn "Kay" Nolan on June 24, 1961 at Central Congregational Church in Topeka, Kansas. They celebrated 59 years of marriage.

David was a brick mason with the union for 65 years. His work included many commercial buildings and numerous homes, fireplaces and mailboxes. He also was a contract carrier for the Topeka Capital-Journal for more than 30 years, bringing the morning news to 800-1,000 customers daily.

David enjoyed camping, boating, golf, tennis and spending time with his grandchildren. David and Kay traveled the 50 states of America, as well as London, Paris, and cities in Canada. Additionally they took cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, Bahamas, and the Inside Passage from Anchorage. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Cathedral for 73 years. He enjoyed Capitol Sams camping club, Swinging Squares dance club and Episcopal Marriage Encounter.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Kay, and children Susan Tamilyn (Al) Hammons and Scott Michael Starr; grandchildren Kaitlyn Hammons, Joshua Hammons and Logan Starr. David was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jimmy Starr.

Funeral services will be at Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 8th & Polk, at 10:30am Thursday, September 24, 2020, with burial following at Mt Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th. Visitation will be from 7:30pm - 8:30pm, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave., Topeka.

Gifts of remembrance may be given to Grace Episcopal Cathedral or The House at Midland Care.

To leave a message for David's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
