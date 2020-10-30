1/1
Dorothy Frickey
1920 - 2020
Dorothy Frickey, 100, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Dorothy was born August 23, 1920 in Manhattan, the daughter of Axtel and Minnie (Frakes) Anderson.

She graduated from Topeka High School.

She was employed with Southwestern Bell for several years before becoming a full time homemaker.

She was a member of Third Christian Church for many years and was currently a member of First Christian Church. She was a life member of the V.F.W. Philip Billard Post 1650 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed gardening and traveling.

Dorothy married Earl E. Frickey on June 28, 1947 in Topeka. He died December 6, 2007. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Earlene and Ned Albro of Topeka; and brother, Jo Anderson of Auburn. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Ernest, William and John Anderson, half-brothers, Wayne and Ralph Anderson; and half-sister, Lois Olson.

No services are planned. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 1, from 4-5:00 pm at Dove Southwest Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
