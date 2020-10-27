Earlie Robert Klass III "Earl" 61 of Topeka, KS passed away October 24th, 2020 at his home. Earl passed away from natural causes. He was born June 30, 1959 in Topeka KS, the son of Earlie Klass Jr. and Ethel "Steele" Klass. Earl was a loving husband and devoted father. He is survived by his wife Julie, sons Matthew (Katy) and John, daughters Casey and Jamie. Five grandkids, and one great grandson and a great granddaughter on the way. He is preceded in death by his father Earlie Jr. A celebration of life will be held Friday October 30th, 2020 at Garfield shelter house 1600 NE Quincy St. Topeka Ks 66608 from 3pm to 9pm. A potluck dinner will be served at 5 o'clock. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Earlie's name at any Envista branch. For a full obituary go to www.midwestcremmationsociety.com