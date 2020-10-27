1/1
Earlie Robert "Earl" Klass III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earlie Robert Klass III "Earl" 61 of Topeka, KS passed away October 24th, 2020 at his home. Earl passed away from natural causes. He was born June 30, 1959 in Topeka KS, the son of Earlie Klass Jr. and Ethel "Steele" Klass. Earl was a loving husband and devoted father. He is survived by his wife Julie, sons Matthew (Katy) and John, daughters Casey and Jamie. Five grandkids, and one great grandson and a great granddaughter on the way. He is preceded in death by his father Earlie Jr. A celebration of life will be held Friday October 30th, 2020 at Garfield shelter house 1600 NE Quincy St. Topeka Ks 66608 from 3pm to 9pm. A potluck dinner will be served at 5 o'clock. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Earlie's name at any Envista branch. For a full obituary go to www.midwestcremmationsociety.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved