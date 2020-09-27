1/
Janice Walker
1930 - 2020
Janice M. Walker, age 89, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Oakley Place in Topeka. She is survived by a daughter, Debbie (David) Holzmeister of Topeka and a son, Mark (Pam) Walker of Mondamin, Iowa. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at Lowman United Methodist Church Memorial contributions may be made to the Lowman United Methodist Church, Doorstep, Inc., Midland Hospice Care, or Topeka Civic Theatre and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Lowman United Methodist Church
Memories & Condolences
September 7, 2020
Jan was a wonderful person. We looked forward to talking to her when we were he neighbors and missed her when we moved away. She will be missed.
Lindsey DeShazer
Neighbor
July 8, 2020
Aunt Jan's kindness and thoughtfulness will never be forgotten. We always looked forward to her cards throughout the year, and our birthdays and holidays will not be the same without her sweet notes in the mail. We always looked forward to her visits to Arizona and enjoyed her warmth and light when she was here. ❤
Amy Christman
Family
July 7, 2020
Janice NEVER forgot a birthday, anniversary, or holiday. I always looked forward to her sweet cards and messages throughout the year. She said as such a sweet lady and I always enjoyed my time with her when she visited AZ. She will be missed ❤
Jennifer Duffy
Family
July 7, 2020
Jan was one of the sweetest ladies I have ever known. She made me feel so welcome when I began as the music director at Lowman UMC. She loved music and gave me positive feedback many times. Jan was a card-sender! She acknowledged birthdays and anniversaries with a beautiful card and a heartfelt handwritten message. I loved visiting with her and laughing together. I will miss her.
Jeannie Gish
Friend
July 7, 2020
I got to know Jan when I started driving her to Sunday School Class and Church. She had a lot of interesting stories to tell. She truly enjoyed life. She will be missed.
Elizabeth Gilman
Elizabeth Gilman
Friend
