Janice M. Walker, age 89, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Oakley Place in Topeka. She is survived by a daughter, Debbie (David) Holzmeister of Topeka and a son, Mark (Pam) Walker of Mondamin, Iowa. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at Lowman United Methodist Church Memorial contributions may be made to the Lowman United Methodist Church, Doorstep, Inc., Midland Hospice Care, or Topeka Civic Theatre and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com