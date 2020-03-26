|
John E. Fry John E. Fry, 82, Topeka, formerly of Burlingame, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was born November 10, 1937, at Burlingame, the son of George W. and Hazel Howe Fry. He grew up at Burlingame, graduating with the Class of 1955.
He spent two years in the U.S. Army. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for 42 years, retiring in 1999. After retiring, he worked hauling grain, mowing the Burlingame Cemetery, and drove cars for Ed Bozarth. He also did mechanic work for many people.
He was a member of Corinthian Lodge No. 79, Burlingame, and the American Legion Post No. 198 at Osage City.
He was married to Charlene Smith on December 11, 1965, in Topeka. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include two sons, Kevin (Janene) Fry, and Michael Fry; one daughter, Kelli (Chris) McGinley; four grandchildren, Lance (Shira) Fry, Jacob Fry, Korbyn McGinley, and Kyndra McGinley; three sisters, Betty Woodward, Helen Ohlsson, and Linda (Dean) Schutter; and a sister-in-law, Linda Smith.
Due to current circumstances, a private graveside service will be held at the Burlingame Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Corinthian Lodge No. 79, Burlingame, or , and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, Kansas 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020