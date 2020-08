HAVENSVILLE - Keaton Michael Blaske, 18, of Havensville, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.A Celebration of Life will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27th at the Onaga Community Center. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Center. Please wear face masks at the visitation and funeral. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com