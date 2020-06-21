Melvern--Robin Ilene Sowers, 18 months, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on December 10, 2018 in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Fred Sowers and Jenna Pollard.
Robin was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Mary Pollard; by a cousin, Rhett J. Reece; and a great aunt, Sarah Reece.
Robin is survived by her parents, Fred and Jenna of the home; her two brothers, Joseph Michael Sowers of the home and Jackson Sowers of Topeka; her paternal grandparents, Kathy and Lloyd Sowers of Burlingame; her maternal grandparents, Tami and Ron Reece of Lyndon and Tom Pollard of Minnesota; her maternal great-grandparents, Joe and Linda Massey of Lyndon and Don Reece and Jane of Meriden; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service for Robin will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, June 25 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Inurnment will be in the Melvern Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Joseph Sowers Educational Fund, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.