Steven Ray Sample Steven Ray Sample, 68, of Topeka, Kansas passed August 2, 2019, unto the place prepared for him by his Saviour Jesus Christ. Steven was born to Donna (Kinter) and Glen Sample on February 10, 1951, in Topeka, Kansas. Steven was a 1969 Graduate of Topeka High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps and lived the rest of his life in Topeka. Steve was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks Fan. Survivors include his former wife Susan Allen of Topeka, his daughter Sara Sample of Fredonia, Kansas, his brother Dan Sample and wife Sandy from Lebanon, Missouri. One Grandson and many Cousins, Nephews, and Nieces. The family will have a memorial ceremony at Rochester Cemetery on August 10, 2019, @ Noon.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019