Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Rochester Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Sample
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Ray Sample


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Ray Sample Obituary
Steven Ray Sample Steven Ray Sample, 68, of Topeka, Kansas passed August 2, 2019, unto the place prepared for him by his Saviour Jesus Christ. Steven was born to Donna (Kinter) and Glen Sample on February 10, 1951, in Topeka, Kansas. Steven was a 1969 Graduate of Topeka High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps and lived the rest of his life in Topeka. Steve was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks Fan. Survivors include his former wife Susan Allen of Topeka, his daughter Sara Sample of Fredonia, Kansas, his brother Dan Sample and wife Sandy from Lebanon, Missouri. One Grandson and many Cousins, Nephews, and Nieces. The family will have a memorial ceremony at Rochester Cemetery on August 10, 2019, @ Noon.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.