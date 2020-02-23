Home

Terry Lee Widner

Terry Lee Widner Terry Lee Widner January 9, 1951 - February 14, 2020

Terry Widner, 69, of Topeka, KS., passed away Friday 14, 2020, at home. He was born January 9, 1951 in Laramie, Wyoming, the son of Donald Widner and Alvena Mae (Walker) Widner.

Terry graduated from Topeka High School in 1969. He was a member of the sheet metal union, Kansas City Local 2. Prior to retirement he worked for the Soldier Township road maintenance.

Survivors include his life partner, Kathy Logan, of the home. One daughter, Amy Chapman (Tim), 3 granddaughters, Brianna, Ashlynn and Hannah of Wichita. A sister, Sue McClintock (Roger) of Holton.

Terry requested that there be no service. His only wish was to be cremated and taken home to the Laramie Mountains in Wyoming.

Contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Society in Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
