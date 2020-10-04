Wayne Lay transitioned to the next chapter of his life on August 25, 2020 in Panama City Beach, Florida at the age of 67. He was born in Sylvester, Georgia to Ed and Ruth Lay. Until retirement he was employed by Contech Construction Products. He and Judy moved to Florida in 2018. He enjoyed going to the beach and going to the marina and sitting in our favorite swing making a bucket list for when his health improved. Left here to miss him are his wife, Judy, children Grady and Amanda, five grandchildren and one great grandchild, two sisters, Deb and Brenda, one nephew and two nieces, aunt and uncle and many cousins. Per Wayne's wishes he was cremated and brought home to be with Judy and his fur baby, Jon Parker Wilson Lay!! "In these moments of heartbreaking grief, I remember the only reason I have an empty space is because I was so blessed with someone who loved me so completely it occupied my entire soul".



