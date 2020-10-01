1/
Gary Glenn Goodin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Glenn Goodin, 71, of Campbellsville, was born in Taylor County on June 24, 1949, the son of the late Glenn Vilie and Ollie Alice (Roberts) Goodin.
He died on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Goodin; two children, Matt Goodin and wife, Lesley, of Greensburg, and Greg Walker and wife, Jamie, of Indiana; four siblings; four grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother.
His funeral service was held on Friday, Sept. 25, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L R Petty Funeral Home
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved