Gusta Brown Garrett, 87, daughter of the late Ray Cox and Nora Mae Hughes Cox, was born Feb. 27, 1932, in Taylor County.

She died at 11:35 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Louisville.

She united in marriage to Garnie Garrett on Dec. 26, 1980, and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna Lile, and husband, Ricky, of Campbellsville and Kathy Wiser, and husband, Ray, of Bradfordsville; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, six brothers and three sisters.

Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Pastor Jase Divens.

Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.