Lois McAnelly, 83, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late George William Money and Commie Justus Sullivan Money, was born Aug. 30, 1935, in Green County.
She died at 1:43 a.m. on July 31, 2019, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Campbellsville Christian Church.
She was a retired vice-president with First Federal Savings Bank, serving 34 years.
She united in marriage to Guy McAnelly on July 19, 1957, and he preceded her in death Sept. 13, 2015.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Mark Wigley of Acworth, Georgia; one grandson, Evan McAnelly Wigley of Acworth, Georgia; two brothers and three sisters: Gene Money and wife, Delores, Eleanor Hedgespeth and husband, Lilburn and Cora Faulkner of Campbellsville, Sue Sandidge and husband, Terry and Junior Money and wife, Sue Ellen of Buffalo; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Alan Glen McAnelly, on June 30, 1966.
Funeral service was held Aug. 3, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. Paul Patton.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Campbellsville Christian Church Building Fund or Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 8, 2019