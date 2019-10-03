Susan Spicer Lowery, 72, a fierce animal advocate, renowned cook, longtime newspaper cooking columnist and passionate, proud Democrat, died on Sept. 24, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Her mother, Dorothy, died on Dec. 32, 1989, at the age of 74. Her father, Beryl, died on Feb. 6, 2004, at the age of 90.

She is survived by her twin daughters, Rachel (Adam) Redden and Stevie Lowery, three grandchildren: Owen Daugherty, 13, Archer Redden, 7 and Emery Redden, 5 as well as 12 donkeys, two dogs, a bunch of cats and a raccoon or two that she fed in her garage.

In her memory, please consider donating to the Marion County Humane Society c/o Dr. James Wooldridge, 600 Clear Creek Road, Raywick, Kentucky 40060.

She arranged her own cremation and her family, as well as close friends, will be spreading her ashes on her farm in St. Francis per her request.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Rosewood Bar & Grill in the banquet room. All friends are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served, including many of Susan's appetizers from her cookbook.