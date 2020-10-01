1/
Thomas Gene Ruffino
Thomas Gene Ruffino, 63, of Campbellsville was born on Aug. 16, 1957, to Tony and Eunice (Pilgreen) Ruffino.
He died on Sept. 19, 2020.
He is survived by three children: Kristan Michelle Hanke and husband, Nathaniel, Joshua Thomas Ruffino and wife, Elizabeth, and Justin David Ruffino and wife, Sheena, all of Texas; his girlfriend, Shelly Crotty Laundry; a former spouse and the mother of his children, Cindy Lou Manual; two grandchildren; three siblings, and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother.
The family chose cremation, and services were held privately.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
L R Petty Funeral Home
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
