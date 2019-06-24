NEW TAZEWELL - Stella Audrey Cook was born March 22, 1943 and passed away with her family by her side on June 17, 2019 at her home. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Cook, SR; infant daughter Andra Gail Cook; mother, Mary Nicely Parker; father Vance Campbell and Brother Jerry Campbell all of Tazewell and New Tazewell, TN. Audrey was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University and worked in the Claiborne and Union County School System for many years. She was an avid gardener. Her and Earl sold produce at the Harrogate Farmers Market and The Giles Flea Market for several years where she was well known as " The Hat Lady" at the flea market. She loved fishing, mushroom hunting in the springtime, long walks in the woods and watching the seasons change as they come. The most important thing to her was her relationship with her Creator and the love she shared with her family.

Audrey is survived by her Daughters: Rita and Jeff Jones and Jennifer Hunter both of Tazewell, TN

Step-Son: Earl Cook, JR of Knoxville, TN.

Grandchildren: Bradley and Amanda Leach, Jenna and Ian Gore, Jason and Sarah Hunter, Allison and Kevin Collins.

Great Grandchildren: Maggie Leach, Mavrick and Zoe Gore, Isabella and Abigail Hunter, Hester and Gibson Seals and Jaycee Collins.

Sisters: Gusta Bailey, Rachael Crawford and Winfred Alston all of Tazewell and New Tazewell.

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. and of course her faithful companion and sidekick Q-Tip!

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday June 20. 2019 at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Private Graveside service will be in the Cook Family Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Asher Noe

Singers: Bradley Leach, Jenna Gore

Pallbearers: Jason Hunter, Bradley Leach, Kevin Collins, Nick Barnard, Jeff Radford, Eddie Jones

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.