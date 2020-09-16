Augustine "Tina" Carter
Richland - Augustine "Tina" Welford Carter, age 74, of Richland, MS passed away peacefully at her home September 15, 2020 under the care of Hospice Ministries. Born in Leakesville, MS she spent most of her life in the Jackson, MS area. She is predeceased in death by her husband of 32 years, Charles "Tippy" Carter who passed away September 4, 2020; her precious fur baby, "LuLu", who passed away September 9th; her parents, James "Jim" and Oneida "Granny" Welford; and brother, Marvin Welford. Left to cherish her memories are her children, James Maddox Jr. (Lucia), Treena Maddox Young (Bob); along with step children she nurtured in previous marriages, Dub Sims Jr. (Dawn), Sabrina Nicholson, Dwayne Nicholson, and Dema Nicholson Hanson; her precious grandchildren with treasured memories of "Grandma", Savanna Young, Jacob Young, Duwanda Lowery Wells (Drew), and Shun "Kary" Lowery; great grandson, Zay Lowery; brothers, Charles Welford, Jimmy Welford (Beth), Ollie Welford (Joyce); sisters, Joyce Newton (Bill), Carolyn Sue Cherry (Richard), Iva Ann Wilmoth (Bill); sister in law, Lucille Welford. She also leaves a host of cousins and many nieces and nephews with treasured memories with "Aunt Tina".
Never meeting a stranger, everyone that knew her, loved her. She loved with all of her heart and soul. She was Mom to many. She worked at Authorized Appliance Service for more than 50 years.
A special thanks to her caregivers, Tracy, Gracie, and Sheila along with her precious and wonderful sisters, sister in law, and nieces in conjunction with her special go to person "Frank" for anything and everything.
Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence MS is taking care of the arrangements with a graveside service at Floral Hills in Pearl, MS on Friday, September 18th at 2:00 p.m.
