Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Home
Florence, MS
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chancellor Funeral Home
Florence, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Chancellor Funeral Home
Florence, MS
Florence - Mr. Billy Wayne Dear, 69, passed peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his home in Florence. Visitation will be Friday, March 1st From 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and again Saturday, March 2nd from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service all at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. Burial will follow at Florence City Cemetery.

Mr. Dear lived all of his life in Florence where he was a member of Evening Star Lodge #70. He worked at Vickers as a supervisor for over 38 years before he retired. He was passionate about antique Camaros; he enjoyed animals; and he loved his grandchildren.

Mr. Dear is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sue Clanton Dear of Florence; sons, Jimbo (Nikki) Dear of Florence and Todd (Carley) Dear of Clinton; daughter, Carla (Henry) McGuire of Florence; brother, Ellis (Lynn) Dear, Sr. of Florence; sister, Patricia Fryant of Brandon and Shannon (Jimmy) Nipper of Brandon; 8 grandchildren; and many more extended family members.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 1, 2019
