Cindy Cox
1958 - 2020
Cindy Cox

Coffeeville - Cynthia Diane "Cindy" Cox, 62, of Coffeeville, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 4, 1958 in Jackson to Eddie Lee Brantley and Sybil Irene Goldman Brantley. Cindy was a devoted homemaker and a graduate of Pearl High School. A native of Neshoba County, Cindy was reared in Jackson and had spent the past 30 years as a resident of Coffeeville. Cindy loved playing cards and dominoes and also enjoyed participating in Civil War re-enactments.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Garden in Pearl with Rev. Harvey Vance officiating.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Clay of Coffeeville; one daughter, Ginny Conrad(Justin) of Pine Bluff, AR; one son, Ruben White(Gretchen) of Hot Springs, AR; one brother, Joe Brantley of Central Square, NY; two grandchildren, Chase White and Skyler White; a sister-in-law, Roxann Brantley of Pearl and a host of nieces and nephews in upstate New York as well as Mississippi.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Chester Lee Brantley and Billy Goldman.

Pallbearers were Sammy Horton, Will Brantley, Mike Buffington, Robert Clay, Ben Mister and Larry Sudduth.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).






Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Memory Garden
Funeral services provided by
MCKIBBEN & GUINN FUNERAL SERVICE - Grenada
4817 Commerce St.
Grenada, MS 38901
(662) 307-2694
