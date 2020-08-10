1/
James Wade Kellum Jr.
1936 - 2020
James Wade Kellum, Jr.

Florence - James Wade Kellum, Jr., 84, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Jackson, MS. He buried next to his wife at Lakewood South Memorial Park.

Mr. Kellum was born on March 3, 1936 in Charleston, MS. He worked as a disability counselor for the State of Mississippi. He held the title "Pops" for over five decades and though he may not expressed it, he had a warm, loving and generous heart. He will be missed dearly but will never be forgotten.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Stella Kellum; his mama, Frances Kellum and his dad, James Kellum.

Mr. Kellum is survived by sons, Nathan Wesley Kellum and wife Lori, of Memphis, TN, Ethan Kane Kellum and wife Jenny, of San Diego, CA; daughters, Sonya Michelle Shank of Jackson, MS, Chelsea K. Scott of Las Vegas, NV; nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
